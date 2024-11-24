Moore and UAPB host Missouri

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at Missouri Tigers (4-1) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -34.5;…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at Missouri Tigers (4-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -34.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Missouri after Christian Moore scored 20 points in UAPB’s 98-64 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Missouri scores 87.6 points while outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 0-5 in road games. UAPB has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

Missouri is shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 48.8% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

Moore is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Golden Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.