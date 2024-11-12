Live Radio
Montgomery puts up 17, Southern Miss defeats Loyola-New Orleans 104-65

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 11:32 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Cobie Montgomery scored 17 points as Southern Miss beat Loyola-New Orleans 104-65 on Tuesday night.

Montgomery shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (2-1). Andre Curbelo scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Denijay Harris had 14 points.

Milan Mejia led the way for the Wolf Pack with 12 points. Loyola-New Orleans also got nine points from Reece Seicshnaydre.

