Montgomery puts up 17, Southern Miss defeats Loyola-New Orleans 104-65

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Cobie Montgomery scored 17 points as Southern Miss beat Loyola-New Orleans 104-65 on Tuesday night. Montgomery…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Cobie Montgomery scored 17 points as Southern Miss beat Loyola-New Orleans 104-65 on Tuesday night.

Montgomery shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (2-1). Andre Curbelo scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Denijay Harris had 14 points.

Milan Mejia led the way for the Wolf Pack with 12 points. Loyola-New Orleans also got nine points from Reece Seicshnaydre.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.