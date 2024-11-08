Montgomery leads UNC Wilmington against Georgia Southern after 22-point outing

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Georgia Southern after Bo Montgomery scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 143-91 win over the Mount Olive Trojans.

UNC Wilmington went 21-10 overall a season ago while going 10-2 at home. The Seahawks averaged 79.4 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.8% from deep last season.

Georgia Southern finished 2-14 on the road and 9-24 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 73.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.