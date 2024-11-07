Montana visits Oregon after Johnson’s 27-point performance

Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0) Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Oregon after Kai…

Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Oregon after Kai Johnson scored 27 points in Montana’s 92-61 victory over the Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans.

Oregon finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Ducks averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.

Montana finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Grizzlies averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.