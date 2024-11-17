Montana takes on Utah State after Williams’ 30-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (2-2) at Utah State Aggies (3-0) Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Montana take on…

Montana Grizzlies (2-2) at Utah State Aggies (3-0)

Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana take on Utah State after Money Williams scored 30 points in Montana’s 92-57 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Utah State finished 28-7 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 6.8 steals, 4.2 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

Montana finished 8-7 on the road and 24-12 overall last season. The Grizzlies gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

