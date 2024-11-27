Montana takes on CSU Northridge, looks for 5th straight home win

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-1) at Montana Grizzlies (4-3) Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -1.5; over/under…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-1) at Montana Grizzlies (4-3)

Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts CSU Northridge aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-0 at home. Montana has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Matadors are 2-1 on the road. CSU Northridge averages 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 17.5 points per game.

Montana makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). CSU Northridge scores 11.8 more points per game (84.7) than Montana gives up to opponents (72.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Keonte Jones is averaging 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks for the Matadors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.