Montana State visits Wichita State following Hill’s 31-point game

Montana State Bobcats (0-1) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -11.5;…

Montana State Bobcats (0-1) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays Montana State after Justin Hill scored 31 points in Wichita State’s 91-84 win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Wichita State finished 15-19 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Shockers averaged 72.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

Montana State finished 4-10 on the road and 17-18 overall a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.