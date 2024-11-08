Montana State visits Wichita State after Hill’s 31-point performance

Montana State Bobcats (0-1) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces…

Montana State Bobcats (0-1) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Montana State after Justin Hill scored 31 points in Wichita State’s 91-84 win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Wichita State finished 15-19 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Shockers averaged 6.3 steals, 4.2 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Montana State finished 17-18 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Bobcats shot 46.8% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

