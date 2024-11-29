Montana State takes home win streak into matchup with CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) at Montana State Bobcats (3-4) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) at Montana State Bobcats (3-4)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bobcats take on CSU Northridge.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Montana State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Matadors are 2-2 in road games. CSU Northridge scores 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Montana State averages 77.1 points, 7.7 more per game than the 69.4 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Montana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Walker is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Keonte Jones is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Matadors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

