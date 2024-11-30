Montana State faces CSU Northridge, aims for 4th straight home win

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) at Montana State Bobcats (3-4) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5;…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) at Montana State Bobcats (3-4)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bobcats take on CSU Northridge.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Montana State averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Matadors are 2-2 in road games. CSU Northridge ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Montana State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 9.0 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Walker is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Scotty Washington averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.