Montana State defeats Northwest Indian 93-35

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Bryce Zephir scored 16 points as Montana State beat Northwest Indian 93-35 on Monday night.

Zephir shot 6 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (1-2). Brandon Walker scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Agbonkpolo finished 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Tyasin Burns finished with 12 points and four assists for the Eagles. Northwest Indian also got six points and seven rebounds from Mycole Rodriguez. Delwyn Holthusen III had six points and seven rebounds.

