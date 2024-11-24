Montana State Bobcats take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles for cross-conference matchup

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-2) at Montana State Bobcats (1-4) Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-2) at Montana State Bobcats (1-4)

Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Southern Miss in out-of-conference action.

The Bobcats are 1-0 in home games. Montana State has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

Southern Miss went 16-16 overall with a 5-9 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.8% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

