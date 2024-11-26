Montana puts home win streak on the line against CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-1) at Montana Grizzlies (4-3) Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts CSU Northridge…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-1) at Montana Grizzlies (4-3)

Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts CSU Northridge aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-0 at home. Montana has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Matadors are 2-1 in road games. CSU Northridge is fourth in the Big West allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 35.7% shooting.

Montana averages 75.1 points, 7.9 more per game than the 67.2 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Scotty Washington averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

