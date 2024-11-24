Montana plays Denver after Williams’ 25-point performance

Denver Pioneers (3-2) at Montana Grizzlies (2-3) Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is…

Denver Pioneers (3-2) at Montana Grizzlies (2-3)

Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Denver after Money Williams scored 25 points in Montana’s 95-83 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Grizzlies are 2-0 in home games. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Joe Pridgen paces the Grizzlies with 7.8 boards.

The Pioneers are 0-2 on the road. Denver ranks second in the Summit League shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Montana is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 77.8 points per game, 3.6 more than the 74.2 Montana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 assists.

DeAndre Craig is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Pioneers.

