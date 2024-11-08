Montana faces Oregon after Johnson’s 27-point game

Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0) Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -16.5; over/under is…

Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -16.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays Oregon after Kai Johnson scored 27 points in Montana’s 92-61 win against the Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans.

Oregon went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Ducks averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

Montana finished 14-7 in Big Sky play and 8-7 on the road a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 76.9 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

