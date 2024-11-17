Monmouth visits Wichita State following Bashir’s 38-point game

Monmouth Hawks (0-4) at Wichita State Shockers (3-0) Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Wichita State…

Monmouth Hawks (0-4) at Wichita State Shockers (3-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Wichita State after Abdi Bashir Jr.’s 38-point showing in Monmouth’s 98-81 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Wichita State finished 15-19 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Shockers averaged 12.1 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

Monmouth finished 11-9 in CAA games and 2-13 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 10.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

