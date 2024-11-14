Monmouth visits No. 24 Rutgers following Bashir’s 25-point game

Monmouth Hawks (0-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits No.…

Monmouth Hawks (0-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits No. 24 Rutgers after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 79-66 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Rutgers went 15-17 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 20.4 bench points last season.

Monmouth finished 18-15 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

