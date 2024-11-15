Monmouth visits No. 24 Rutgers after Harper’s 24-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (0-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights…

Monmouth Hawks (0-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -20.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Rutgers takes on Monmouth after Dylan Harper scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 75-65 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

Rutgers finished 15-17 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

Monmouth went 2-13 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Hawks shot 43.1% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

