Monmouth takes on SFA, aims to end 6-game slide

Monmouth Hawks (0-6) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-3)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win over SFA.

The ‘Jacks are 2-1 in home games. SFA is the Southland leader with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Juhlawnei Stone averaging 3.6.

The Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Monmouth ranks seventh in the CAA with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Cornelius Robinson Jr. averaging 7.0.

SFA’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 7.3 more points per game (67.7) than SFA gives up to opponents (60.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 steals.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

