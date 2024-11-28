Moni scores 32 as North Dakota State takes down Utah Valley 83-63

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jacksen Moni’s 32 points led North Dakota State past Utah Valley 83-63 on Thursday. Moni also…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jacksen Moni’s 32 points led North Dakota State past Utah Valley 83-63 on Thursday.

Moni also contributed six rebounds for the Bison (5-4). Tajavis Miller went 5 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Jacari White shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Wolverines (4-3) were led in scoring by Carter Welling, who finished with 15 points. Osiris Grady added 10 points for Utah Valley.

