Moncrieffe leads Seattle U against Liberty after 20-point performance

Liberty Flames (1-0) at Seattle U Redhawks (0-1) Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -1.5; over/under is…

Liberty Flames (1-0) at Seattle U Redhawks (0-1)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on Liberty after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 93-86 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Seattle U finished 23-14 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Redhawks averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.8 last season.

Liberty finished 7-10 in CUSA action and 2-8 on the road a season ago. The Flames averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.