Momah scores 15 as Lehigh beats Marist 74-69

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Bube Momah’s 15 points off of the bench helped lead Lehigh to a 74-69 victory over…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Bube Momah’s 15 points off of the bench helped lead Lehigh to a 74-69 victory over Marist on Saturday night.

Momah shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (2-5). Cam Gillus added 14 points while going 3 of 8 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Jackson Price finished with 14 points for the Red Foxes (4-2). Marist also got 13 points from Josh Pascarelli. Elijah Lewis had 11 points.

Momah scored seven points in the first half and Lehigh went into the break trailing 38-37. Gillus led Lehigh with nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.