Mitchell’s 20 points, Robinson’s double-double lead Missouri in a 112-63 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 20 points and Anthony Robinson II posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Missouri roared to its fifth straight win and its third straight by more than 35 points as the Tigers routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 112-63 on Sunday.

Missouri (5-1) is now unbeaten in five home games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-6) has played six of its first seven games on the road and has yet to earn a road win.

The Tigers got at least three points from 14 different players, shooting 52.1% from the field (37 of 71), but just 9 of 32 (28.1%) from beyond the arc. All but one of Missouri’s treys came from the bench. Caleb Gill hit 4 of 8 from distance to lead the bench effort with 14 points. Marques Warrick hit 3 of 5 to score nine points and Trent Pierce hit 1 of 3 and contributed nine points. Tamar Bates had 13 points and three steals.

Missouri forced 19 turnovers and came up with 13 steals while holding the Golden Lions to just 22 of 62 shooting from the floor, including 9 of 28 from distance.

Chop Paljor scored 22 points off the Arkansas-Pine Bluff bench and was the lone scorer to reach double figures.

