Mitch Mascari scores 26 points and Drake secures 66-51 victory over Stephen F. Austin

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Mitch Mascari scored 26 points as Drake beat Stephen F. Austin 66-51 on Sunday.

Mascari finished 8 of 13 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (2-0). Cam Manyawu added 13 points while going 5 of 7 and 3 of 9 from the free-throw line and also had five rebounds. Bennett Stirtz had 13 points.

The ‘Jacks (1-1) were led in scoring by Chrishawn Christmas, who finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Keenan Emmanuel added eight points for SFA.

Mascari scored nine points in the first half and Drake went into halftime trailing 26-25. Mascari scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Drake to a 15-point victory.

