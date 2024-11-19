Mister Dean’s 21 help South Carolina Upstate beat Southern Wesleyan 95-63

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mister Dean had 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 95-63 win against Southern Wesleyan on Tuesday…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mister Dean had 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 95-63 win against Southern Wesleyan on Tuesday night.

Dean also had nine rebounds for the Spartans (2-4). Karmani Gregory shot 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Brit Harris shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Reco Hallmon, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Aaron Tims added nine points for Southern Wesleyan. RJ Bell had eight points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

