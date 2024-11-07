Missouri Tigers host the Howard Bison in cross-conference contest

Howard Bison (0-1) at Missouri Tigers (0-1) Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Howard in out-of-conference…

Howard Bison (0-1) at Missouri Tigers (0-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Howard in out-of-conference play.

Missouri finished 8-24 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

Howard went 18-17 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Bison averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

