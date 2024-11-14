Missouri takes school-record 72-point win over Mississippi Valley State

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half when Missouri took off…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half when Missouri took off to a huge lead on its way to a 111-39 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night — the 72-point margin matching the largest in Tigers history.

It was Missouri’s largest margin of victory since defeating Chicago State 117-45 in 1995. The Tigers also beat MacMurray 106-34 in 1976.

Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates added 15 points each, Mark Mitchell 13 and Marcus Allen and Annor Boateng 10 each for Missouri (3-1). The Tigers made 15 of 31 from the arc, led by Warrick’s four, and shot 57% overall. The Delta Devils (1-2) had 23 turnovers that turned into a 45-2 scoring edge for Missouri.

Arthur Tate scored 10 points to lead MVSU.

Leading by 32 at halftime, Missouri opened the second half by scoring first 15 points of the second half to lead 66-19. The Tigers hit 100 points with just under five minutes left in the midst of a 17-0 run.

After MVSU scored first in the game, Missouri ran off 12 straight points. Another 12-0 run with 3s from Grill, Jacob Crews and Bates made it a 30-point margin with 6 1/2 minutes left in the half, which ended with the Tigers up 51-19.

Thursday’s game was the third in a 10-game homestand for the Tigers.

This was the first game of a six-game road trip for the Delta Devils who will face Texas, Kansas State, BYU, Utah and UC Santa Barbara before returning home.

