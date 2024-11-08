Missouri takes on Howard in non-conference play

Howard Bison (0-1) at Missouri Tigers (0-1) Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18.5; over/under is…

Howard Bison (0-1) at Missouri Tigers (0-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Howard in non-conference action.

Missouri went 6-11 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 76.2 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Howard went 18-17 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Bison averaged 74.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.