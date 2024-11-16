Live Radio
Missouri State hosts Tulsa following Willis’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 3:41 AM

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) at Missouri State Bears (1-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Missouri State after Keaston Willis scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 85-76 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Missouri State went 17-16 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bears gave up 71.3 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Tulsa went 7-11 in AAC games and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Golden Hurricane shot 43.9% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

