Missouri State hosts Tulsa following Willis’ 22-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) at Missouri State Bears (1-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Missouri State after Keaston Willis scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 85-76 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Missouri State went 17-16 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bears gave up 71.3 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Tulsa went 7-11 in AAC games and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Golden Hurricane shot 43.9% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

