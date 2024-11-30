Missouri State Bears square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1) vs. Missouri State Bears (4-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1) vs. Missouri State Bears (4-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech and Missouri State square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Bears are 4-2 in non-conference play. Missouri State is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Raiders have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Loghan Johnson averaging 2.1.

Missouri State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 3.6 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bears.

Jasmine Shavers is averaging 13.6 points and two steals for the Red Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

