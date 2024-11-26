Missouri State Bears and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits meet in George Town, Cayman Islands

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-2) vs. Missouri State Bears (4-2) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-2) vs. Missouri State Bears (4-2)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Missouri State square off in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Bears are 4-2 in non-conference play. Missouri State ranks fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 36.7 rebounds. Jalen Hampton paces the Bears with 8.2 boards.

The Jackrabbits are 5-2 in non-conference play. South Dakota State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Missouri State makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). South Dakota State averages 7.7 more points per game (81.7) than Missouri State gives up (74.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.8 points.

Oscar Cluff is averaging 17.9 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.