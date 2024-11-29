Missouri State Bears and the Florida State Seminoles play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Florida State Seminoles (6-1) vs. Missouri State Bears (4-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Florida State Seminoles (6-1) vs. Missouri State Bears (4-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and Missouri State meet at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Bears are 4-1 in non-conference play.

The Seminoles have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Florida State has a 5-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Missouri State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 3.3 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16 points.

Ta’Niya Latson is averaging 27.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals for the Seminoles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

