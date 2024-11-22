Missouri hosts Pacific after Fisher’s 23-point game

Pacific Tigers (3-3) at Missouri Tigers (3-1) Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is…

Pacific Tigers (3-3) at Missouri Tigers (3-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Missouri after Elijah Fisher scored 23 points in Pacific’s 91-72 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Missouri finished 8-24 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Missouri Tigers averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

The Pacific Tigers are 0-2 in road games. Pacific is sixth in the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 2.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

