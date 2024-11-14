Missouri hosts Mississippi Valley State following Grill’s 33-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (2-1) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (2-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -33.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Mississippi Valley State after Caleb Grill scored 33 points in Missouri’s 84-77 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Missouri finished 6-11 at home a season ago while going 8-24 overall. The Tigers averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Mississippi Valley State went 1-30 overall a season ago while going 0-22 on the road. The Delta Devils shot 38.1% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range last season.

