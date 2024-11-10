Missouri hosts Eastern Washington following Cook’s 25-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-1) Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Missouri…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Missouri after Andrew Cook scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 93-86 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

Missouri finished 8-24 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Tigers averaged 12.1 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

Eastern Washington went 15-4 in Big Sky action and 10-9 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 80.8 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

