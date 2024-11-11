Missouri hosts Eastern Washington following Cook’s 25-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-1) Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18.5; over/under…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Missouri after Andrew Cook scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 93-86 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

Missouri finished 6-11 at home a season ago while going 8-24 overall. The Tigers averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.

Eastern Washington finished 21-11 overall a season ago while going 10-9 on the road. The Eagles averaged 80.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.