Missouri hosts Browning and Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (2-4) at Missouri Tigers (5-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits Missouri after Markeith Browning II scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 77-64 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Missouri is 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 0-3 on the road. Lindenwood has a 1-2 record against opponents above .500.

Missouri makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Lindenwood averages 7.4 more points per game (70.7) than Missouri gives up (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

Jadis Jones is averaging 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

