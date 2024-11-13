Mississippi Valley State visits Missouri following Grill’s 33-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (2-1) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (2-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Mississippi Valley State after Caleb Grill scored 33 points in Missouri’s 84-77 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Missouri finished 8-24 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point distance last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 1-30 overall a season ago while going 0-22 on the road. The Delta Devils averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

