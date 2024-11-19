Mississippi Valley State visits Kansas State on 3-game road slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-1)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -37.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Kansas State looking to break its three-game road slide.

Kansas State went 19-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 1-30 overall with a 0-22 record on the road last season. The Delta Devils gave up 77.7 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

