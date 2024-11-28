Mississippi Valley State takes on UCSB following Tate’s 23-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at UCSB Gauchos (5-1) Santa Barbara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at UCSB Gauchos (5-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays UCSB after Arthur Tate scored 23 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 94-48 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Gauchos are 3-1 on their home court. UCSB is second in the Big West in team defense, allowing 62.5 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 on the road. Mississippi Valley State gives up 83.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 35.5 points per game.

UCSB makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (48.5%). Mississippi Valley State averages 48.4 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 62.5 UCSB allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Fontenet II is shooting 57.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Gauchos.

Tate is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

