Mississippi Valley State plays Kansas State on 3-game road skid

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-1)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State travels to Kansas State looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

Kansas State finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Wildcats averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 1-30 overall with a 0-22 record on the road a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 55.5 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 13.8 from 3-point range.

