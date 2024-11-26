Mississippi Valley State faces Utah, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Utah Utes (4-1) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Utah Utes (4-1)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State aims to end its four-game losing streak with a victory against Utah.

The Utes have gone 4-0 at home. Utah scores 90.2 points and has outscored opponents by 26.6 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

Utah is shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.3% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 48.5 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 63.6 Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Utes.

Arthur Tate is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

