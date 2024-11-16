Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils to face Texas Longhorns on the road

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (2-1) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (2-1)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -38.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays Mississippi Valley State.

Texas went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Longhorns shot 46.9% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 1-30 overall last season while going 0-22 on the road. The Delta Devils averaged 55.5 points per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 29.2% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.