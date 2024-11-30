Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils take on the Troy Trojans on 5-game losing streak

Troy Trojans (3-4) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Troy Trojans (3-4) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State comes into the matchup with Troy after losing five in a row.

The Delta Devils play their first home game after going 0-5 to start the season. Mississippi Valley State ranks third in the SWAC with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Clemisha Prackett averaging 3.0.

The Trojans have gone 2-4 away from home. Troy gives up 79.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Troy allows to opponents. Troy averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 fewer made shots on average than the 11.2 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sh’Diamond McKnight is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

Zay Dyer is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Trojans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.