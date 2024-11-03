Mississippi State hosts West Georgia for season opener

West Georgia Wolves at Mississippi State Bulldogs Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts West Georgia…

West Georgia Wolves at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts West Georgia for the season opener.

Mississippi State finished 21-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 25.6 bench points last season.

West Georgia did not compete in Division I in the 2023-24 season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.