Mississippi State hosts Georgia State following Hubbard’s 26-point performance

Georgia State Panthers (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on Georgia State after Josh Hubbard scored 26 points in Mississippi State’s 95-60 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

Mississippi State went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.

Georgia State went 5-11 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Panthers shot 43.5% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

