Mississippi State hosts Georgia State after Hubbard’s 26-point showing

Georgia State Panthers (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on Georgia State after Josh Hubbard scored 26 points in Mississippi State’s 95-60 victory against the West Georgia Wolves.

Mississippi State finished 11-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Georgia State finished 8-11 in Sun Belt games and 5-11 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

