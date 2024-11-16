Mississippi State faces Utah in Southaven, Mississippi

Utah Utes (3-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) Southaven, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will play…

Utah Utes (3-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0)

Southaven, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will play Utah at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Mississippi State finished 21-14 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 21.6 from 3-point range.

Utah finished 22-15 overall with a 19-8 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Utes averaged 17.5 assists per game on 29.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.