Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Utah Utes

Utah Utes (5-1) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Mississippi State square off in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Bulldogs have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Mississippi State ranks fifth in the SEC with 17.5 assists per game led by Eniya Russell averaging 4.0.

The Utes have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Utah is ninth in the Big 12 allowing 57.2 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Mississippi State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Utah averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11 points and 1.5 steals.

Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 17.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Utes.

