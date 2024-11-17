Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Utah Utes square off

Utah Utes (3-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) Southaven, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under…

Utah Utes (3-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0)

Southaven, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces Utah in Southaven, Mississippi.

Mississippi State went 21-14 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

Utah finished 22-15 overall with a 19-8 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Utes averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

